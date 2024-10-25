Frozen Jr The Musical Set To Hit The Stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Are you ready for snow? Get ready to embark on a magical journey next month, when award winning theatre school, Chris Higgins Music Theatre and Dance bring the smash hit Frozen Jr the musical to town. Performances will run at Thornton Little Theatre from 7th to 9th of November 2024.

Frozen Jr. brings the enchanting Disney film to life on stage. Immerse yourself in the enchanting story of two sisters, Elsa and Anna and their beloved snowman Olaf, as they embark on a journey of love, friendship in the kingdom of Arendelle. Featuring the iconic songs: “Let It Go”, “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and “For the First Time in Forever”, this production promises to be a fun, heartwarming experience for audiences of all ages.

The talented next generation of young performers aged 9-18 are under the skilled direction of Chris and Claire Higgins of CRE8IV Theatre Co and Evie Hill. “We are so excited to share this beautiful story with our community,” said Chris Higgins, Artistic Director. “The themes of love, acceptance, and resilience resonate with everyone, and we can’t wait for our audiences to experience the magic of Frozen Jr. I hear that there may even be snow forecast…”

A family trip to Frozen Jr will be the perfect way to kick off your festive season! There will be prizes for the Best Frozen Dress Up Costume. Tickets start at just £8 and group discounts are available. Don’t miss your chance to see this spectacular production!

Frozen Jr at Thornton Little Theatre 7-9th November 2024

About Chris Higgins Music Theatre and Dance Theatre School: Chris Higgins Music Theatre and Dance Theatre School is dedicated to providing high-quality performing arts education to students of all ages. Our mission is to inspire creativity, build confidence, and foster a love for the arts through engaging classes and productions.

About CRE8IV Little Theatre:

CRE8IV Little Theatre is located in the heart of the community in Thornton, Lancashire.

It has a fabulous café/bar and a packed programme of quality entertainment throughout the year, including: musicals, plays, comedy shows and community coffee mornings.

BOOK TICKETS for Frozen Jr…

https://www.cre8ivlittletheatre.co.uk/events/frozen-jr-2024-11-07-19-30

Follow CRE8IV Little Theatre on Facebook -https://www.facebook.com/CRE8IVLittleTheatre

Follow Chris Higgins Music Theatre and Dance - https://www.facebook.com/chrishigginsmusic