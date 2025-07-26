From big top to big heart: Wolverhampton man brings UK's largest show to Blackpool after sacrificing circus dreams for family

It's a journey that began not in the ring, but amidst giraffes at Dudley Zoo, before Anthony's adventurous spirit pulled him into the exhilarating world of the circus.

"The roar of the audience is like food to me," Anthony reflects. "You really need to feel it to understand it."

A Life Under the Big Top

Anthony's career path was anything but ordinary. Inspired by a childhood visit to Blackpool Tower Circus, he chased a dream, joining one of the biggest names in the travelling circus industry. He skillfully managed an impressive menagerie, including an elephant and 22 equines, during nine-month tours that honed his expertise.

His flair for show management soon ushered him into the glittering realm of pantomime. During winter months, Anthony found himself working alongside British entertainment titans such as Paul O'Grady, Bernie Nolan, Gok Wan, Brian Conley, and Bradley Walsh. He experienced the vibrant highs of the industry firsthand, sharing drinks with Bernie Nolan and swapping stories with Gok Wan in his dressing room.

The Sacrifice That Sparked a Vision

But in 2019, Anthony's soaring career took an unexpected turn when his father suffered a debilitating stroke. Faced with a pivotal choice, Anthony made a powerful, selfless decision: he set aside his dreams to become a full-time carer for his parents.

"I decided to give up my dreams to be there for both my parents," he explained.

Yet, this profound act of sacrifice didn't extinguish his passion for entertainment. In 2022, attending a local ladies' night, Anthony found himself watching a show that felt dated.

A vision ignited: he would create something entirely new, something spectacular.

Thus, "The Ultimate Ladies Night Show" was born – a high-octane production blending death-defying circus acts, live vocals, sharp comedy, and charismatic male entertainers into a dazzling, Vegas-style spectacle.

Anthony poured his energy into this new venture, battling his own depression by focusing on the show's creation. He admits the immense challenges of touring and managing the UK's largest show of its kind have been entirely worth it.

"Putting a smile on those audience members' faces puts a smile on my face," Anthony shares, highlighting how the joy he brings to others helps to lift his own spirits.

Anthony's inspiring journey – from working with exotic animals and managing circuses to making the difficult choice to care for his family – now culminates in this remarkable return to the stage.

The Ultimate Ladies Night Show is coming to The Cre8iv Little Theatre in Thornton-Cleveleys on Saturday, August 16th. Doors open at 7:00 PM, and the show starts at 8:00 PM.

Book your tickets now and "feel the excitement" of Anthony's spectacular comeback!

Visit www.cre8ivlittletheatre.co.uk to secure your seats.

