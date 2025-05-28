Free pint on offer at Marco Pierre White’s Blackpool restaurant

Dads can enjoy a free pint at Marco Pierre White’s Blackpool restaurant making their Father’s Day even more special while they spend some quality time with their family.

The offer has just been put in place by the team at Talbot Road-based restaurant who will be pulling out all the stops to make the 15 June even more memorable.

With a deliciously tempting menu that includes a fabulous range of sharing steaks and a signature rib of beef Sunday roast also available, doting dads will be able to relax even more while enjoying their free pint.

Phil Andrews, executive head chef said: “Marco’s food is always a real hit with the dads. What better way to look after dad than a free pint alongside a delicious, hearty roast dinner that stays true to Marco’s philosophy of keeping things simple and feeding people well.

“We’re in the business of feeding people in a great environment where the service is of the highest standard so treating your dad to a nice lunch with the family is a lovely way to show him how much you care.

“That’s why we’ll be pulling out all the stops so that from the moment guests arrive they are made to feel special, especially the dads.”

And any families who reserve a table before 31 May will be entered into a prize draw to win a £250 Buy a Gift voucher plus they’ll receive a 20 per cent discount code which can be redeemed against any future Buy a Gift experience.

For further information please visit https://www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/our-brands/new-york-italian/blackpool