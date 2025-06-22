Free live jazz returns to Abingdon Street Market – Sunday jazz sessions for summer 2025
Held on the last Sunday of each month at 4pm, the concerts coincide with the Blackpool Makers Market, making for a full afternoon of culture, crafts, street food, and great music under one roof. Whether you’re a lifelong jazz lover or simply looking for something different to do on a Sunday, these events offer a laid-back way to enjoy the town centre’s evolving cultural scene.
This Sunday, June 29: Twin Frets
A soulful, genre-blending duo fusing jazz, reggae, blues, and funk, Twin Frets features the smooth vocal/guitar talents of Vernon Fuller and Willy Fluss. With their crowd-pleasing mix of standards and original grooves, they’re the perfect act to launch this year’s series.
The jazz sessions are part of a wider initiative by The Strand Collective to support grassroots music, bring people together, and champion Blackpool’s creative energy. With independent food traders, bars, and local makers also on site, it’s a vibrant way to spend your Sunday afternoon.