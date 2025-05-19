Free Live Jazz at Abingdon Street Market – Sunday Sessions Return for Summer 2025

Blackpool is set to swing this summer as Blackpool Jazz Club launches a series of free Sunday afternoon concerts at Abingdon Street Market, beginning on Sunday 25th May. The monthly performances will showcase some of the region’s finest jazz talent in a relaxed, welcoming setting — open to everyone, with no ticket required.

Taking place in the heart of town at the newly revitalised Abingdon Street Market, the series brings together great music, local food and a lively community atmosphere. Each performance starts at 4:00 PM, with visitors also invited to browse the Blackpool Makers Market earlier in the day, making for a full afternoon of culture and connection under one roof.

The Line-up:

Sunday 25th May - Omno Quartet

Live Jazz

A high-energy jazz-funk group channelling the rhythms and textures of the 60s and 70s, featuring trumpet, guitar, bass and drums.

Sunday 29th June - Twin Frets

A soulful duo blending jazz standards with reggae, funk and blues, led by vocalist/guitarist Vernon Fuller and guitarist Willy Fluss.

Sunday 27th July – Corcovado

Live Jazz at Abingdon Street Market

A Latin-inspired quartet bringing the sounds of Brazil and Cuba to Blackpool, with live vocals, saxophone, percussion and guitar.

Whether you’re a seasoned jazz fan or just fancy something different on a Sunday afternoon, these events promise top-class live music in a buzzing, community-friendly space. No booking required — just turn up and enjoy.