Free Live Jazz at Abingdon Street Market – Sunday Sessions Return for Summer 2025
Taking place in the heart of town at the newly revitalised Abingdon Street Market, the series brings together great music, local food and a lively community atmosphere. Each performance starts at 4:00 PM, with visitors also invited to browse the Blackpool Makers Market earlier in the day, making for a full afternoon of culture and connection under one roof.
The Line-up:
Sunday 25th May - Omno Quartet
A high-energy jazz-funk group channelling the rhythms and textures of the 60s and 70s, featuring trumpet, guitar, bass and drums.
Sunday 29th June - Twin Frets
A soulful duo blending jazz standards with reggae, funk and blues, led by vocalist/guitarist Vernon Fuller and guitarist Willy Fluss.
Sunday 27th July – Corcovado
A Latin-inspired quartet bringing the sounds of Brazil and Cuba to Blackpool, with live vocals, saxophone, percussion and guitar.
Whether you’re a seasoned jazz fan or just fancy something different on a Sunday afternoon, these events promise top-class live music in a buzzing, community-friendly space. No booking required — just turn up and enjoy.