Four villages to take part in Scarecrow Festival

By Kate NisbetContributor
Published 1st Aug 2024, 09:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
This year four villages on the Fylde coast – Elswick, Great Eccleston, Inskip and Singleton – have got together to hold a scarecrow festival for the first time. Over 100 resident across all four villages have joined in with some fantastic creations.

The festival was the idea of Elswick resident Kate Nisbet. She said “ I just thought it was a nice ide for Elswick. Elswick has a thriving arts and crafts community, we regularly have art displayed around the village from Post-box toppers to crocheted Christmas tree. So, the idea of scarecrow festival seemed a great idea”

When they started to share the idea on social media, the other villages wanted to join in. Representatives from the communities got together and the Four Villages Scarecrow Festival was born. Singleton Village have had one before but changed the time to join together with the other villages.scarecro

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be maps produced in each village showing the location of the scarecrows, so visitors can do the full Four Villages tour.

Organisers are overwhelmed by the response of residents and hope to cooperate on other projects through the year

Related topics:FyldeOrganisersRepresentatives

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.