Former lead singer of The Drifters bringing new show to Blackpool

Ray Lewis, former lead vocalist of The Drifters, brings back the hits with Still Drifting! Ray Lewis is the former lead singer of The Drifters and is no stranger to the public.

He was the lead singer of The Drifters in the 1970s and 80s and he knows just how to revive old hits, with the backing of his live band this is a formidable night to be witnessed.

His repertoire features many timeless classics, such as Under The Boardwalk, that are still popular with audiences of today. Still Drifting also perform music from artists such as Barry White, Luther Vandross, and The Temptations amongst many others!

We also have a limited amount of Meet & Greet tickets available where you can meet Ray Lewis.