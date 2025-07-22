Former Coronation Street stars set to hold one off event in Blackpool to share off screen tales
Soap fans are invited to share a rare evening of laughs and tales with 3 former Corrie stars in Blackpool.
Bruce Jones aka Les Battersby, Steve Arnold aka Ashley Peacock and Nick Cochrane aka Andy MacDonald will be in Blckpool for a one off event at Bloomfield Social Club on September 5.
The trio will bring laughs from off and on camera as well never heard before stories. There will also be chance for questions from the audience.
Organisers said there will also be a raffle, auction and a late bar. Tickets start at £20 per person.
This event is not an official Coronation Street event.
Tickets can be posted out for no extra cost