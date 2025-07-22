Soap fans are invited to share a rare evening of laughs and tales with 3 former Corrie stars in Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bruce Jones aka Les Battersby, Steve Arnold aka Ashley Peacock and Nick Cochrane aka Andy MacDonald will be in Blckpool for a one off event at Bloomfield Social Club on September 5.

Don't miss out!!

The trio will bring laughs from off and on camera as well never heard before stories. There will also be chance for questions from the audience.

Organisers said there will also be a raffle, auction and a late bar. Tickets start at £20 per person.

This event is not an official Coronation Street event.

Tickets can be posted out for no extra cost