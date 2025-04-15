Food themed experiences come to music festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From cakes with classical, to tea with tango, fish with folk and juicy specialities with jazz, Ulverston International Music Festival 2025 is tastier than ever as it launches ‘Sound Bites’ - a new foodie themed twist on the line up for concerts across South Cumbria.

Between 30 May – 8 June 2025, there will be opportunities to book food themed experiences to go hand-in-hand with the various concerts in a range of historic and often unexpected venues.

Make the most of the festival by booking in for one of the gastronomical treats which range from afternoon teas and pub lunches to picnics and fine dining:

Cruise between the Coniston and Grizedale Fells on Coniston Water aboard the elegant Steam Yacht Gondola in the company of violinist Daniel Rowland and cellist Maja Bogdanovic . This exclusive 90-minute performance , from 4pm on 2nd June, culminates with dinner at Brantwood’s Terrace Café , next to the former home of painter John Ruskin.

Also at Brantwood is an opportunity to transport yourself back to a time when the music room would have once been used and enjoy an evening of flute and harp music. Arrive early and enjoy dinner in Brantwood Terrace Café from 5.30pm, before the concert at 7.30pm on Monday 2nd June.

Perched high up on a hill, Sir John Barrow Monument in Ulverston is the town's most recognisable landmark, and venue for string recital on 4 June 2025. Ode to Hoad is a full day event starting at 11am with a recital in the monument, before moving locations to Base Restaurant for a two-course lunch with wine and ending with a second recital in the coach house.

The last of the Sound Bites takes place at the spectacular Levens Hall. Trilogy brings together string instruments and a pianist where music is blended with a delicious afternoon tea in this historic venue. The performance starts at 1.30pm on Saturday 7 June, followed by afternoon tea.

Gusto Renaissance Winds formed in 2023 and features a team of talented players of historical wind instruments, amongst them they have directed at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre and been featured on soundtracks of Hollywood movies. Enjoy an hour-long performance on Saturday 1 June at the picturesque Holy Trinity Church, Bardsea, before enjoying lunch at The Ship Inn, Bardsea.

Swarthmoor Hall, a classic mansion and birthplace of the UK Quaker Movement, is playing host to two foodie events. Whether visitors choose to bring in their own picnic or dine in the on-site café, the 'Tango Cafés' offer an opportunity to enjoy this classic south American music style in the venue's picturesque gardens.Tickets for the concerts also include entry to explore the wider garden area. Tango Cafes are on Tuesday 3rd June at 11am and 1.30pm.

Picnic in the gardens at Swarthmoor Hall

Commenting on the introduction of Sound Bites to the calendar, founding artistic director Anthony Hewitt explained: “We’re hoping this year to bring new audiences to the festival, including appealing to a younger crowd. Sound Bites widens the appeal of the Festival beyond traditional music lovers as we have opened up the option to enjoy great food in spectacular and unique settings.”

Tickets on sale at: www.ulverstonmusicfestival.co.uk