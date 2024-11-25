Fleetwood Youth Hub’s Warm Clothing Bank: Helping Our Community Stay Warm This Winter

As winter sets in and the cost of living keeps rising, Fleetwood Youth Hub, a provision run by Volunteer Centre, Blackpool, Wyre & Fylde and funded by DWP has stepped up with its Warm Clothing Bank.

This project is all about making sure everyone in our community can stay warm during these tough times. Based at the Hub, the clothing bank provides free winter gear to people who need it most—homeless individuals, families struggling with fuel costs, and refugees.

The idea gained huge support through the local Facebook group Fleetwood Nosey Bazzers, proving how powerful social media can be when it comes to bringing people together.

The need for help is clear. Homelessness has soared in the Fylde Coast, and many others are stuck in temporary housing, battling cold, damp conditions that affect their health. Refugees, often facing extra challenges like language barriers, have also found the Hub to be a place where they’re welcomed and supported.

What’s really inspiring is how the community has come together to make this happen. Locals, businesses, and charities have donated everything from winter coats to clothing rails. Volunteers from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service’s Team 58, through the Prince’s Trust programme, pitched in to sort and organise the donations. Their efforts have turned the clothing bank into a friendly, well-organised space.

The Hub’s food bank also works closely with the clothing bank, making sure those in need can access both food and warm clothing.

This is a real example of how kindness and teamwork can make a difference. Fleetwood’s Warm Clothing Bank is more than just a place to get clothes—it’s a symbol of hope and support.

If you’d like to help, whether by donating or volunteering, you can pop by Fleetwood Youth Hub on Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 am to 3 pm. Let’s make sure no one faces winter alone.