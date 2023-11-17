Fleetwood and District Choral Society: Seasonal Contrasts
Join Fleetwood and District Choral Society for their winter concert featuring two contrasting selections of music and featuring soloists from the Royal Northern College of Music.
Messa di Gloria composed by one of the foremost masters of melody Puccini, more famous for operas which have clearly influenced this classical tuneful work. This is contrasted with a popular work by the well known contemporary Welsh composer Karl Jenkins, the choral suite from “The Armed Man” (A Mass for Peace). The concert features three professional soloists from the Royal Northern College of music who will sing individual solos as well as with the choir.
The concert takes place at St John’s Church Little Thornton December 2, 7:30pm, parking available at Stanah School. For more information and contact details see website www.fleetwoodchoral.org.uk