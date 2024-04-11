Flamingo Franchise flourishes: supporting local mums in business and fostering collaborative network

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Flamingo Business with Ashlie aims to empower women entrepreneurs by providing them with the tools, resources, and connections needed to thrive in today's competitive landscape. By bringing women together in a collaborative approach, Flamingo Business with Ashlie seeks to create a supportive and inclusive environment where ideas flourish and dreams take flight.

Ashlie, mum of two knows only too well the struggles, the highs and lows that come with running multiple businesses and being a mum. Ashlie has multiple business’s including a coaching and training business, retreat company for Mums and children and a travel company. Ashlie also sold a marketing agency, so the highs and lows have been physically practiced. Ashlie loves bringing Mums together to create something incredible and collaboration is a great way for businesses to flourish.

The official launch event will take place on Tuesday, 16th April at 10am at Gabriella's in St Anne's. These gathering promises to be a celebration of female entrepreneurship, innovation, and community spirit.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with like-minded individuals, gain valuable insights from industry experts, and be inspired by success stories from mums who are making waves in the business world. "I am so excited to be bringing Mums in business together to collaborate in our local area,” said Ashlie Bishop, Franchisee of Flamingo Business with Ashlie. "At Flamingo Business with Ashlie, we believe that when women come together, incredible things happen. We are committed to providing a platform where mums can connect, collaborate, and thrive in both their personal and professional lives."

Don't miss this chance to be part of something extraordinary! Join us on Tuesday, 16th April at 10am at Gabriella's, St Anne's, and let's embark on this exciting journey together. For more information and to reserve your tickets, please visit https://flamingobusinesswithashliebishop.co.uk/product-details/product/65f1ec6a22866e69a51e48d8

Contact: Ashlie Bishop, Franchisee owner