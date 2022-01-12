Settle down for some binge-watching courtesy of Netflix
Settle down for some binge-watching courtesy of Netflix

The best series on Netflix 2022: Here are 10 highly rated shows you have to binge this year

Netflix is bursting at the seams with fantastic bingeable TV series, but how do you choose which ones to watch?

By Jon Peake
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 11:35 am
Updated Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 11:42 am

Here's a list of the 10 highest-rated series currently on Netflix according to rottentomatoes.com, with every show on the list given a 100 per cent fresh (good) rating on the Tomatometer.

1. Amend: The Fight for America

Will Smith takes a look into the evolving, often lethal, fight for equal rights in America through the lens of the US Constitution's 14th Amendment

Photo: Joshua Kulic

Photo Sales

2. The Confession Killer

The Confession Killer sees serial killer Henry Lee Lucas rise to infamy when he confesses to hundreds of unsolved murders which bring closure to grieving families. But are these confession legitimate or fallacy?

Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales

3. Giri/Haji

Originally shown on the BBC, Giri/Haji is the story of a Tokyo detective who travels to London to look for his long-lost younger brother

Photo: NETFLIX

Photo Sales

4. Dash and Lily

A Christmas romance proves opposites do attract in this highly acclaimed series

Photo: ALISON COHEN ROSA/NETFLIX

Photo Sales
Netflix
Next Page
Page 1 of 3