Star Wars Day: Remember when Rogue One prequel Andor with Diego Luna was filmed in Cleveleys last year by Disney+?

As the world celebrates the date in the calendar which has become known as Star Wars Day, we take a look back to this time a year ago, when Cleveleys became the location for the latest spin-off from George Lucas’s legendary space opera.

The seaside town was chosen by Disney to film locations for Andor – a 12-part series which is a prequel to Star Wars: Rogue One.

The show – which begins streaming on Disney+ in June or July – stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor a rebel spy.

Viewers will be able to see Cleveleys transformed into a rebel stronghold when the series is availablre.

But for now, we can remember when the town was transformed into an out post in a galaxy, far, far away...

Stormtrooper on the seafront A stormtrooper gets ready for action in Andor, filmed on Cleveleys seafront

Production staff transform Cleveleys into an alien world

Writing on the wall A Star Wars cantina on Cleveleys prom

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away... An alien building takes shape