Star Wars Day: Remember when Rogue One prequel Andor with Diego Luna was filmed in Cleveleys last year by Disney+?

As the world celebrates the date in the calendar which has become known as Star Wars Day, we take a look back to this time a year ago, when Cleveleys became the location for the latest spin-off from George Lucas’s legendary space opera.
The seaside town was chosen by Disney to film locations for Andor – a 12-part series which is a prequel to Star Wars: Rogue One.
The show – which begins streaming on Disney+ in June or July – stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor a rebel spy.
Viewers will be able to see Cleveleys transformed into a rebel stronghold when the series is availablre.
But for now, we can remember when the town was transformed into an out post in a galaxy, far, far away...
