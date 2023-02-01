News you can trust since 1873
Sneak peek of how Blackpool Pleasure Beach roller coasters feature in the next Landscape Artist Of The Year episode on Sky Arts

Blackpool’s thrilling roller coasters will be in the spotlight as Landscape Artist of the Year returns to our screens tonight.

By Julia Bennett
22 minutes ago
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 2:01pm

The fourth episode of the Sky Arts show will put the painters through their paces with a challenge to capture scenes of the resort’s famous Blackpool Pleasure Beach – including the iconic Big One.

Presenters Joan Bakewell and Stephen Mangan are joined by judges Tai Shan Schierenberg, who is an award winning portrait artist, curator Kathleen Soriano and art historian Kate Bryan.

They also bumped into two familiar faces from another Sky show that recently showcased Blackpool: Josh Widdicombe and Nish Kumar from Hold the Front Page.

Take a look at these pictures from the filming of the ‘Blackpool Roller coasters’ episode:

1. Landscape Artist of the Year

The next Blackpool episode of Landscape Artist of the Year airs on Wednesday, February 1, at 8pm on Sky Arts

Photo: Steve Peskett

2. Landscape Artist Of The Year

Anne Byrne and Kathleen Soriano

Photo: Steve Peskett

3. Landscape Artist Of The Year

Judges Kathleen Soriano, Tai-Shan Schierenberg and Kate Bryan

Photo: Steve Peskett

4. Landscape Artist Of The Year

The competition continues as the contestants arrive in Blackpool - home to the UK's tallest rollercoaster

Photo: Steve Peskett

Blackpool Pleasure Beach