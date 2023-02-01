Sneak peek of how Blackpool Pleasure Beach roller coasters feature in the next Landscape Artist Of The Year episode on Sky Arts
Blackpool’s thrilling roller coasters will be in the spotlight as Landscape Artist of the Year returns to our screens tonight.
The fourth episode of the Sky Arts show will put the painters through their paces with a challenge to capture scenes of the resort’s famous Blackpool Pleasure Beach – including the iconic Big One.
Presenters Joan Bakewell and Stephen Mangan are joined by judges Tai Shan Schierenberg, who is an award winning portrait artist, curator Kathleen Soriano and art historian Kate Bryan.
They also bumped into two familiar faces from another Sky show that recently showcased Blackpool: Josh Widdicombe and Nish Kumar from Hold the Front Page.
Take a look at these pictures from the filming of the ‘Blackpool Roller coasters’ episode: