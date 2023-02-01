Blackpool’s thrilling roller coasters will be in the spotlight as Landscape Artist of the Year returns to our screens tonight.

The fourth episode of the Sky Arts show will put the painters through their paces with a challenge to capture scenes of the resort’s famous Blackpool Pleasure Beach – including the iconic Big One.

Presenters Joan Bakewell and Stephen Mangan are joined by judges Tai Shan Schierenberg, who is an award winning portrait artist, curator Kathleen Soriano and art historian Kate Bryan.

They also bumped into two familiar faces from another Sky show that recently showcased Blackpool: Josh Widdicombe and Nish Kumar from Hold the Front Page.

Take a look at these pictures from the filming of the ‘Blackpool Roller coasters’ episode:

1 . Landscape Artist of the Year The next Blackpool episode of Landscape Artist of the Year airs on Wednesday, February 1, at 8pm on Sky Arts Photo: Steve Peskett

2 . Landscape Artist Of The Year Anne Byrne and Kathleen Soriano Photo: Steve Peskett

3 . Landscape Artist Of The Year Judges Kathleen Soriano, Tai-Shan Schierenberg and Kate Bryan Photo: Steve Peskett

4 . Landscape Artist Of The Year The competition continues as the contestants arrive in Blackpool - home to the UK's tallest rollercoaster Photo: Steve Peskett