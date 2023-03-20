Phil Pinder and Ben Fry, the duo who brought The Hole in Wand wizard-themed golf course to the resort last year, are on a quest to persuade some of the biggest names in business to invest in a new magical golf course.

The pair will make a pitch for business investment in front of ‘dragons’ Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones and Steven Bartlett on BBC One at 8pm on Thursday, March 23.

The Hole in Wand Blackpool – a nine-hole mini golf course inspired by the magical world of Harry Potter – opened its doors on the promenade near The Blackpool Tower in June 2022.

Director of Wizardry, Phil Pinder, (left) and Chief Enchantment Officer, Ben Fry, who are the brains behind The Hole in Wand Blackpool, during their pitch on Dragons' Den

It takes players on a spellbinding stroll past bubbling cauldrons, mythical monsters, and magical portals.

Depending on how well visitors perform at each hole, their final score will reveal their ‘magical powers’ and will earn them a ‘wizard potion’ drink.

It’s the second attraction of its kind in the country following the success of the debut course which launched in York.

Businessmen Phil and Ben are the brains behind The Potions Cauldron Group and describe themselves as “makers of magical drinks and the creators of magical experiences.”

A scene from one of the Hole in Wand mini-golf courses

In October 2018, the pair opened ‘The Potions Cauldron’ in Shambles, York, followed by the debut ‘The Hole in Wand York’ wizard golf attraction in May 2021.

Their ‘The Potions Express’ opened at York Train Station selling drinks, snacks and magical gifts in January 2022 before the duo expanded into Blackpool.

Speaking in the trailer for the show, Peter Jones said: “These guys are wizards. They can do whatever they want when it comes to business.”

