And it’s film adaptation which hit the movie screens in the summer, is coming to Lowther Pavilion on Friday November 18.

The captivating mystery is set during the 1950s and ‘60s and unravels the story of a young woman called Kya who grew up alone in a North Carolina marsh. She is also accused of murder.

It’s a particular treat for those who loved the book.

Olivia Newman, Reese Witherspoon, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith and Delia Owens at the Where The Crawdads Sing photo call

Lowther Pavilion is offering its soup and a sandwich deal for this one.

For £10, not only do you get your ticket to watch the film but you'll also be able to enjoy soup and a sandwich from 12.30pm before the film starts at 1.30pm.

However if you just want to watch the film it’s £5 for a ticket. All information is on Lowther Pavilion's website www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk. Age guidance is 15 and the running time is 2hr 15min

