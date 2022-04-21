Latest pictures as TV crews film American comedy series with all-star Hollywood cast in Blackpool

Film crews were busy shooting scenes at a hair salon in Empress Drive on Tuesday, April 19.
Australian star Cate Blanchett was rumoured to be taking part, but the crew remained tight-lipped about which famous actors were filming in the resort.
But on Wednesday (April 20), the Gazette revealed that crews were in town to film an episode for Documentary Now! – a hit US comedy series
We sent one of our photographers over to get a close-up look as filming continued:
1. Film crews on Empress Drive
Documentary Now! is an American mockumentary TV series from the producers of long-running US sketch show Saturday Night Live.
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. Film crews on Empress Drive
It’s a cult show in the US – and popular in the UK too (available on Prime) – which remakes famous documentary films in a comedic style.
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. Film crews on Empress Drive
Starring Fred Armisen (Portlandia) and Bill Hader (Barry, Anchorman), the parody show boasts guest appearances by some of Hollywood’s biggest names.
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
4. Film crews on Empress Drive
Helen Mirren also appears at the beginning of each episode to introduce the "classic" documentary the audience is about to see.
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard