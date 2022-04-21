Film crews were busy shooting scenes at a hair salon in Empress Drive on Tuesday, April 19.

Australian star Cate Blanchett was rumoured to be taking part, but the crew remained tight-lipped about which famous actors were filming in the resort.

But on Wednesday (April 20), the Gazette revealed that crews were in town to film an episode for Documentary Now! – a hit US comedy series

We sent one of our photographers over to get a close-up look as filming continued:

1. Film crews on Empress Drive Documentary Now! is an American mockumentary TV series from the producers of long-running US sketch show Saturday Night Live.

2. Film crews on Empress Drive It's a cult show in the US – and popular in the UK too (available on Prime) – which remakes famous documentary films in a comedic style.

3. Film crews on Empress Drive Starring Fred Armisen (Portlandia) and Bill Hader (Barry, Anchorman), the parody show boasts guest appearances by some of Hollywood's biggest names.

4. Film crews on Empress Drive Helen Mirren also appears at the beginning of each episode to introduce the "classic" documentary the audience is about to see.