As a new series of Landscape Artist of the Year hits our screens, we take a look at when the show took up a prime location on Blackpool seafront.

Popular presenting duo Joan Bakewell and Stephen Mangan are back as hosts of the new show following a successful run of Portrait Artist of the Year.

The eight episode series sees artists battling it out in five heats, a semi-final, and a final for a prize commission. It spans the width and breadth of the country and will challenge the artists with some of the most breath-taking and complex views the nation has to offer - including in Blackpool.

Landscape Artist of the Year is now being shown on Sky Arts, Freeview Channel 11, and streaming service NOW. The first episode aired on Wednesday, January 11.

Take a look at when filming happened in Blackpool here:

1. Landscape Artist of the Year Joan Bakewell and Stephen Mangan return with the contest searching for Britain's best landscape painter, heading to Blackpool's North Pier for the first heat. Photo: Steve Peskett Photo Sales

2. Landscape Artist of the Year Filming of Landscape Artist of the Year set up looking out towards Blackpool's North Pier Photo: Steve Peskett Photo Sales

3. Landscape Artist of the Year Artists battle it out in Blackpool for the first heat Photo: Steve Peskett Photo Sales

4. Landscape Artist of the Year In each heat, eight artists will choose their preferred medium to create a plein air painting in just four hours in a bid to be crowned Landscape Artist of the Year. Photo: Steve Peskett Photo Sales