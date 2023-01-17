Landscape Artist of the Year: 10 behind the scenes pictures when new series filmed from prime Blackpool location
As a new series of Landscape Artist of the Year hits our screens, we take a look at when the show took up a prime location on Blackpool seafront.
Popular presenting duo Joan Bakewell and Stephen Mangan are back as hosts of the new show following a successful run of Portrait Artist of the Year.
The eight episode series sees artists battling it out in five heats, a semi-final, and a final for a prize commission. It spans the width and breadth of the country and will challenge the artists with some of the most breath-taking and complex views the nation has to offer - including in Blackpool.
Landscape Artist of the Year is now being shown on Sky Arts, Freeview Channel 11, and streaming service NOW. The first episode aired on Wednesday, January 11.
Take a look at when filming happened in Blackpool here: