Jurassic Park’s roaring good toilet scene named most iconic by UK public in North West firm's survey

And now, the UK public has answered the call of a North West-based manufacturer to select the one which sits atop the throne of iconic toilet scenes, with top spot going to a sequence involving the king of the dinosaurs.

Market research undertaken by Nice ‘N CLEAN Wipes, which produces the new SecureFlushTM Moist Toilet Tissue in its Westwood Park factory in Wigan, has found 22 per cent of UK adults put the 1993 blockbuster Jurassic Park at the top of their list of most iconic toilet segments on film.

The sequence, in which the T-Rex escapes its enclosure and attacks the park guests, sees lawyer Donald Gennaro, played by Martin Ferrero, eaten by the charging dinosaur after being trapped on the toilet as he hides in the bathroom.

An enthroned lawyer meets his doom in Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park’s iconic scene is the oldest in the overall top five selected by the public, with Meet the Parents (17 per cent), Dumb and Dumber (16), Trainspotting (14), and Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (12) rounding out the list.

Alice Plimmer from Nice ‘N CLEAN Wipes said: “If there is one thing many of these iconic scenes share, it is that they all focus on someone else’s misfortunes on the toilet, and the sequence from Jurassic Park is a classic example of how being stuck on the toilet one way or another can lead to absolutely dire consequences.

“However, what was also interesting to see was how none of these scenes focus on what is a very real and growing concern for many homes in the UK in the form of clogged toilets and pipes.

“While a blocked toilet amongst other bathroom mishaps can be good for a laugh on-screen, we are determined to make sure such an issue is a thing of the past with our new Nice ‘N CLEAN SecureFlushTM Moist Toilet Tissue, which breaks apart even faster than normal toilet paper.”

Ewan McGregor takes a dive in the infamous Trainspotting dream sequence

The research comes as Nice ‘N CLEAN SecureFlushTM Moist Toilet Tissue rolls out to Tesco stores across the nation, with the product now found next to toilet rolls nation-wide.

The plant-based, plastic-free, and biodegradable wipes are verified as Fine to Flush and independently tested to confirm the wipes break apart even faster than traditional toilet roll in an industry first.

The range aims to help users feel confidently clean while also breaking apart even faster than normal toilet paper, removing the concern behind moist toilet tissue usage.

Separate data also reveals eight out of 10 UK adults are still concerned about the risk of moist toilet tissue blocking their household pipes, while the average amount of Google searches for “blocked toilet” in the UK has more than quadrupled since 2004.

Hugh relief for Jeff Daniels in Dumb and Dumber

Ms Plimmer added: “As the makers of the first wet wipe, we continue to pioneer developments in the category and exceed industry expectations.