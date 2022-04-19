Is film star Cate Blanchett shooting scenes in Blackpool today? - this is what we know so far

The 52-year-old Oscar winner is rumoured to be filming an upcoming TV series in the resort, with camera crews shooting scenes in Empress Drive this afternoon.

They were also spotted at the Norbreck Castle Hotel over the weekend.

Today, crews are based at a hair salon and a plumbing supplies shop in Empress Drive, at the junction of Holmfield Road, where a road sign says “Filming ahead, expect delays”.

Filming taking place in Empress Drive, near the junction with Holmfield Road, in North Shore today (Tuesday, April 19)

You can watch the film crews working at the scene in our video player above

But so far, our eagle-eyed photographer has not caught sight of the two-time Academy Award winner, who has starred in some of Hollywood’s biggest movies, including Lord of the Rings, The Aviator and more recently, Nightmare Alley.

But if Ms Blanchett is in the resort, what is the star likely to be filming?

Last week, the actress was reported to be in London filming scenes for a new thriller series called Disclaimer for Apple TV+.

Film crews appear to be using a local hair salon in Empress Drive as their base today (Tuesday, April 19)

The ‘psychological thriller’ is being directed by award-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity, 2013 and Roma, 2018), and also stars Kevin Kline and Sacha Baron Cohen.

What’s it about?

Blanchett plays Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on exposing the transgressions of long-respected institutions.

When an intriguing novel written by a widower, played by Kline, appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realise she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past.

Crew members taking a refreshment break during filming in Empress Drive, Blackpool today (Tuesday, April 19)

A story that reveals her darkest secret. A secret she thought was hers alone...