The Sky series features newspapers and websites published by National World and looks at the huge difference local papers make in their communities through the eyes of two comedians - Josh Widdicombe and Nish Kumar.

The series called 'Hold The Front Page' has been nearly two years in the planning and making, with episode one featuring The Gazette in Blackpool transmitting at 9pm on Sky Max, on January 4, 2023. All episodes will be available On Demand.

Nish Kumar and Josh Widdicombe in Blackpool as part of their Hold the Front Page series

Following Blackpool, the following newspapers will feature: West Sussex Gazette; The Yorkshire Post; Farming Life; Northamptonshire Telegraph; and The Scotsman.

Sky’s new series will follow the highs and lows of Nish and Josh as they travel across the UK working for a different local newspaper and its website each week on a mission to find real local stories strong enough to make the front page.

Their investigative journey around Britain will see them delve into local mysteries, take part in unusual events, cover the burning issues of the day and even involve themselves in the news or enlist a celebrity or two to help them out along the way. But with almost no journalistic experience the pair will have to rely on their quick wits and natural curiosity as they attempt to get to the heart of what makes each town or village tick - digging up some extraordinary scoops.

The roller-coaster ride started rather appropriately in Blackpool on daily title, The Gazette. Editor Nicola Adam said: "It’s always great to have an extra pair of hands or two in the newsroom and Josh and Nish were certainly willing to go the extra mile in pursuit of a front page byline. Blackpool is a fantastic news patch and the lads certainly uncovered some of the resort’s quirky characters and wonderful idiosyncrasies during their time with us - as well as being trusted with what’s safe to say was a prime tip-off!

The comic duo threw themselves into the unique world of local news

"I really hope the show demonstrates the breadth of what we do across local news in the UK, it's not all bad news as the vast majority of stories we tell is to showcase our wonderful communities and people as well as advocating on the issues which matter to them."

Gary Shipton, deputy editor in chief of National World who followed the comedians on their journey, said: "I know people will really enjoy seeing Josh and Nish getting to grips with the world of local journalism. Our job is much more than reporting the news and holding those in power to account. We are here to cheer on - and cheer up! - our communities, to celebrate their successes and to really bang the drum for the people we serve."

