Christmas movies 2022: Here are the festive flicks on at Vue Cinema in Blackpool, including Elf, Home Alone and The Polar Express
There’s nothing better than sitting down and watching a classic Christmas movie over the festive period – and watching it on the big screen is even better.
Vue Cinema in Blackpool (Cleveleys) is showing a number of Christmas crackers this year, including Elf, Home Alone and the animated adventure The Polar Express.
Here’s which films are showing and when …
Violent Night (15) – now showing
A group of mercenaries attack the estate of a wealthy family on Christmas Eve, and Santa must save Christmas.
Starring: David Harbour (Stranger Things), Beverly D'Angelo (National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation), John Leguizamo (Ice Age).
Running time: 1hr 52mins.
Elf (PG) – Saturday, December 17
Buddy the elf travels to New York to meet his father as Elf returns to the big screen this Christmas.
Starring: Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel, Mary Steenburgen, James Caan, Bob Newhart.
Running time: 1hr 37mins.
Home Alone (PG) – Saturday, December 17
When Kevin learns that two burglars with a Christmas list of their own are working their way up the block, he is forced to defend the family home and sets about decking the halls with traps to hold the thieves at bay until his relatives come home.
Starring: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern.
Running time: 1hr 43mins.
How The Grinch Stole Christmas (PG) – Saturday, December 17
On the outskirts of Whoville, there lives a green, revenge-seeking Grinch who plans on ruining the Christmas holiday for all of the citizens of the town.
Starring: Jim Carrey, Taylor Momsen, Christine Baranski.
Running time: 1hr 41mins.
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (PG) – Sunday, December 18
One year after Kevin was left home alone and had to defeat a pair of bumbling burglars, he accidentally finds himself in New York City, and the same criminals are not far behind.
Starring: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern.
Running time: 2hrs.
The Muppet Christmas Carol (30th Anniversary) (U) – Sunday, December 18
The Muppet characters tell their version of the classic tale of an old and bitter miser's redemption on Christmas Eve.
Starring: Michael Caine, Frank Oz, Steve Whitmire, Dave Goelz.
Running time: 1hr 25mins.
Love Actually (15) – Thursday, December 22
Love Actually follows the lives of eight very different couples in dealing with their love lives in various loosely interrelated tales all set during a frantic month before Christmas.
Starring: Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Keira Knightley, Bill Nighy, Rowan Atkinson.
Running time: 2hrs 15mins.
It’s A Wonderful Life (4k restoration) (PG) – Friday, December 23
Beset with personal and professional problems, George Bailey finds his previously happy life falling apart around him on Christmas Eve. Seeing no way out, George considers jumping from a bridge - but Clarence, his guardian angel, intervenes and shows George what his beloved hometown of Bedford Falls would be like without him.
Starring: James Stewart, Thomas Mitchell, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore.
Running time: 2hrs 15mins.
The Polar Express (U) – Friday, December 23
When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe.
Starring: Tom Hanks, Nona Gaye, Eddie Deezen, Leslie Zemeckis, Brendan King, Peter Scolari.
Running time: 1hr 40mins.