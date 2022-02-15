Dodger played by Billy Jenkins

The Grade 11* listed building featured in episode five off the CBBC show. The scenes were shot while the theatre was closed down during the Covid-19 pandemic.

DODGER is a prequel to the infamous Charles Dickens novel, Oliver Twist, taking place in Victorian England. The show's cast is headlined by Doctor Who and Thor: The Dark World actor, Christopher Eccleston and Shameless star David Threlfall. During the episode, Dodger and Fagin’s gang fight to save Tang’s life, Dodger scores a leading role at a haunted theatre and Polly strikes a questionable deal with the enemy.

Ruth Eastwood, the Chief Executive at the Blackpool Grand Theatre was thrilled that the building had been asked to be used for the show, as it has been featured in several other televisions shows.

“We were delighted to be approached by the production company and the director,” said Ruth. “From the moment they arrived in our venue they were delighted with the setting, and even wanted to change how scenes were filmed to fit with the venue.

“The theatre as many will know is committed to and known in the Northwest for presenting high quality children’s drama. This season’s highlights include George Orwell’s Animal Farm and Michael Morpurgo’s Private Peaceful - two incredible classics. The theatre will also see the return of distinguished children’s companies Northern Ballet (with Pinocchio) and Birmingham Stage Company with David Walliams’ hit Gangsta Granny.”

DODGER started on CBBC, 6 February 2022, and can be streamed as a boxset via BBC iPlayer, or on Sundays 5:30pm CBBC. To watch The Blackpool Grand Theatre in DODGER, visit:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p0bl8th0/dodger-series-1-5-phantom

