Channel 4 series Open House: The Great Sex Experiment recruiting Blackpool couples for new series
and live on Freeview channel 276
Committed couples from the resort are wanted for the new series of Open House: The Great Sex Experiment which airs on Channel 4 at 10pm on Fridays - straight after Gogglebox.
And if you’re single, you can still take part as one of the retreat's ‘sexually open’ residents.
The series has been a major hit with audiences and boasts viewing figures of around 1 million tuning into every episode, says Channel 4.
The social experiment series sees committed couples come to a luxury retreat to ‘road test’ whether opening up to new partners and dating other people can work for them.
While there, couples taking part get the opportunity to potentially hook up with a cast of sexually open residents and also get advice and support from about non-monogamy from an expert team.
Firecracker Films, the television production company behind ‘Open House’, said its working on future seasons of the programme and “would love to find participants from Blackpool”.
A spokesperson for Firecracker said: “We are now casting for future series of the show and would love to find participants from Blackpool.
“While at the luxury location, each couple get the opportunity to meet and date the retreat’s residents.
“Don’t believe in monogamy? Considering opening up your relationship?
“We are looking for a diverse new cast of curious couples and experienced non-monogamists to take part to test whether opening up their relationships and having sex with other people will strengthen their bond.”
Any couples interested in taking part - or those who are single and would like to be one of the retreat's residents - are asked to complete an application form here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.