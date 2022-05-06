The three-day survival challenge will see two teams battle it out to race across some of Britain’s toughest terrain for the chance to win a £4000 cash prize.

With no phones, money or clothes, two teams will battle the elements and use their resourcefulness to forage their own food, build their own shelter and source their own materials to keep warm. After many miles, a £5000 cash prize awaits at the finish line.

Casting Producer Cheryl Jackson said: “This year we are looking for adventurous, determined, courageous contestants from all walks of life who enjoy testing their limits. If you are relatively fit and have good survival skills, or are keen to learn some, then this could be for you! We encourage joint applications too.”

Naked, Alone And Racing To Get Home - E4