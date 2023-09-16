News you can trust since 1873
Best box sets to watch this Autumn according to the people of Lancashire

As the nights are getting colder, the desire to just snuggle up with a new box set gets stronger but where should you start?
By Aimee Seddon
Published 16th Sep 2023, 15:18 BST

The Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette asked its readers for some good box set recommendations this Autumn and both sites received numerous suggestions.

Below we have collected the series with more than one mention or those that were given the thumbs up by others.

So if you’re looking for something new – or old! – to watch, check out these recommendations from Lancastrians:

As recommended by the people of Lancashire.

TV box sets to watch this Autumn

As recommended by the people of Lancashire.

An American crime drama. Pictured: cast members at Comic-Con International 2013 in San Diego.

Dexter

An American crime drama. Pictured: cast members at Comic-Con International 2013 in San Diego.

British television crime drama. Pictured: a scene from series 3.

Top Boy

British television crime drama. Pictured: a scene from series 3.

American crime drama. Pictured: the main character, Marty Byrde, layed by Jason Bateman.

Ozark

American crime drama. Pictured: the main character, Marty Byrde, layed by Jason Bateman.

American dark fantasy drama. Pictured: cast at 2019 Comic-Con International in San Diego.

Supernatural

American dark fantasy drama. Pictured: cast at 2019 Comic-Con International in San Diego.

American sports comedy-drama. Pictured: central character Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis.

Ted Lasso

American sports comedy-drama. Pictured: central character Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis.

