Best box sets to watch this Autumn according to the people of Lancashire

As the nights are getting colder, the desire to just snuggle up with a new box set gets stronger but where should you start?

The Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette asked its readers for some good box set recommendations this Autumn and both sites received numerous suggestions.

Below we have collected the series with more than one mention or those that were given the thumbs up by others.

So if you’re looking for something new – or old! – to watch, check out these recommendations from Lancastrians:

TV box sets to watch this Autumn As recommended by the people of Lancashire.

Dexter An American crime drama. Pictured: cast members at Comic-Con International 2013 in San Diego. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Top Boy British television crime drama. Pictured: a scene from series 3. Photo: Netflix

Ozark American crime drama. Pictured: the main character, Marty Byrde, layed by Jason Bateman. Photo: Netflix

Supernatural American dark fantasy drama. Pictured: cast at 2019 Comic-Con International in San Diego. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images