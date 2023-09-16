Best box sets to watch this Autumn according to the people of Lancashire
As the nights are getting colder, the desire to just snuggle up with a new box set gets stronger but where should you start?
By Aimee Seddon
The Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette asked its readers for some good box set recommendations this Autumn and both sites received numerous suggestions.
Below we have collected the series with more than one mention or those that were given the thumbs up by others.
So if you’re looking for something new – or old! – to watch, check out these recommendations from Lancastrians:
