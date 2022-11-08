Bargain Hunt expert Danny Sebastian visited the auction house on St George's Rd in St Annes.
He presented the show where two teams compete to buy items at a live auction, led by auctioneer John Cook.
Here are some pictures from the day.
1. Bargain Hunt and presenter Danny Sebastian were filming at Gerrards Auction Rooms in St Annes. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
