Experience the powerful emotion of Contemporary Dance at Blackpool Grand

Top contemporary dance companies James Wilton Dance and Motionhouse bring cutting edge and creative new works to Blackpool Grand Theatre in 2024 that must not be missed

Dazzling dance companies James Wilton Dance and Motionhouse will return to Blackpool Grand Theatre this year with thrilling new contemporary pieces that showcase incredible physicality and emotional depth.

Take a folklore-inspired journey into a pagan world of gods, demons and humans with the exciting new work LORE on Thursday February 8.LORE is about our connection to nature and feeling the energy that flows from the ground, through our bodies and back into the earth, all embodied through otherworldly athleticism from award-winning dance company James Wilton Dance.The specially composed soundtrack by Michal Wojtas, who draws influence from Viking, Celtic and Slavic folk music, is like listening to the tales our ancestors told while sat in a clearing in the woods, and hearing the ancient stories that bind humanity together. Choreographer James Wilton leads one of Europe’s most in demand dance companies and has created works for Scottish Dance Theatre, Konzert Theater Bern, Theater Münster, Opera Graz, Ballet Hagen, Staddtstheater Braunschweig and dance company Giessen and choreographed a work for 50 professional dancers for performances at Millennium and Wembley Stadiums (reaching over 110,000 people in the process). James Wilton Dance has also won awards at the Bern, Hannover and MASDANZA International Choreography competitions and the Sadler’s Wells Global Dance Contest.

The exhilarating new piece Nobody – A Dance-Circus Adventure from Motionhouse on Tuesday March 19 sees the renowned company’s dance-circus style reach new levels with its raw physical strength, gravity-defying choreography and daring action. Nobody has been wowing audiences across the UK and Europe and follows seven characters on their journey to discover who they are. As the characters negotiate their ever-changing reality, they search for answers as the world unravels around them. Shadowed by a group of crows that represent the characters’ inner voice and self-doubt, can they work together to find out who they are and find strength and support in each other?Packed with visual magic, the spectacular strength of the performers makes every throw and lift seem effortless as we follow them through this emotional, but ultimately uplifting story, full of twists and turns. The shape-shifting set also creates a constantly changing environment where nothing is quite what it seems and what we present on the exterior might not be what we are feeling inside… Don’t miss your chance to see these incredible new works from two of Europe’s most thrilling contemporary dance companies.

James Wilton Dance returns to Blackpool Grand Theatre with LORE on Thursday February 8 at 7.30pm.

Motionhouse returns with Nobody - A Dance Circus Adventure on Tuesday March 19 at 7.30pm.