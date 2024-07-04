Experience the beauty of music with Carleton Community Chorus at their upcoming concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Join us for an unforgettable evening of music at Thornton Methodist Church, 60 Victoria Road East, Thornton, as Carleton Community Chorus presents their highly anticipated concert on 9th July from 7.00 until 9.00 pm.

Under the guidance of musical director, Andy Brooke, and accompanist Brenda Bentley, this choir has grown and evolved into a truly extraordinary ensemble, and they are excited to share their talents with the local community.

This concert is a showcase of the dedication and hard work of each choir member at their weekly rehearsals.

You’ll be treated to an evening of stunning vocals, exceptional harmonies, and a diverse repertoire that highlights the group’s passion for music.

Whether you’re a fan of choral music or simply appreciate the beauty of the human voice, this concert promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Don’t miss your chance to see Carleton Community Chorus in concert. Admission is free although donations for the church would be very welcome.

For more information, visit www.carletoncommunitymusic.org.uk