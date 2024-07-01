Exhibition comes to Blackpool
My new Gallery which took me six months to create I really hope you enjoy my new works of colours. on from July 1 until August 1. 2024 at the Solaris centre, New S Promenade, Blackpool FY4 1RW.
My works are mainly portrait figurative pieces that are a reflection of traditional contemporary modern expressionism styles of art work.my motivation comes from deep within my heart and soul because art is my life my artwork does not come from any inspiration around me.but from my feelings and emotions inside me which is a fusion of feelings and emotions.
My aim is to be recognized as a unique and talented artist. I would like people to experience the intensity of my paintings and enjoy and talk about them for years to come. Robert Haworth AKA the butterfly man. also my art work is being seen in 100 countries all ready.
Go to the museum as it is already being viewed worldwide AMI www.artmuseumsinternational.com. Also my new web site unique arts for unique people. www.iamthebutterflyman.com . https://youtu.be/lAmtbMnmEBs And also my art work is being seen on onboard Exhibition on 01-31 July 2024 Vueling in-flight Exhibition.
www.contemporaryartstation.com.And also my art is on display permanently at Mirrie dancer. cafe 18 wood Street Lytham saint Anne's FY8 1QS Also my art work is in the parallax international art fair London from July 19th till 21st July.My great exhibition not to be missed
