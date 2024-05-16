Everybody’s Talking About Jamie visiting Blackpool Grand in 2025!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The award-winning musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will be dancing back into the Spotlight at Blackpool Grand Theatre in May 2025 thanks to Blackpool & Fylde Light Opera Company. It’s a fabulous, funny and feelgood night out. What are you waiting for? Book now!

Blackpool & Fylde Light Opera Company say He’s My Boy as they announce they will be bringing the smash-hit musical EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE to Blackpool Grand Theatre from Wednesday 28 May to Saturday 31 May 2025!

There’s a clock on the wall and it’s moving too slow… But it’s never too early to book tickets for this theatrical Work of Art!

This vibrant and vivacious musical sensation has thrilled audiences and critics alike since its premiere at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, in 2017. Inspired by the heartwarming true story of a British teenage boy who made history when he attended his school Prom dressed in drag, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie celebrates acceptance, belonging, the power of the unconditional love of a mother has for her child and just how good life is when everybody is the best they can be.

Jamie New is sixteen years old and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. He doesn’t quite fit in and is terrified about the future, but he just knows he is going to be a star. Supported by his loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies, and finally steps out of the darkness and into the shining spotlight - sparkling high heels and all!

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is presented by the award-winning local Blackpool & Fylde Light Opera Company (BFLOC) who brought the hit musicals The Wizard of Oz, Hairspray, Legally Blonde, Grease, 9 to 5, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Boogie Nights to Blackpool’s premier theatre.

Chairperson of Blackpool and Fylde Light Opera Company, Rhiannon Jones, said: “We are so proud and very excited to have secured the rights to perform the premiere of Everyone's Talking About Jamie at the Grand Theatre. It’s the perfect way to celebrate our company's 75th anniversary. We are also delighted to be returning to the Grand following our highly acclaimed production of The Wizard of Oz last year, for which we won the prestigious NODA Best Musical award. These tickets for our latest thrilling live production will fly out, so be sure to get yours fast!”

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is composed by Dan Gillespie Sells (lead singer-songwriter of UK rock band The Feeling), with book and lyrics by Tom MacRae (Dr Who). This amateur production is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd. on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie from Blackpool and Fylde Light Opera Company is at Blackpool Grand Theatre from Wednesday 28 May to Saturday 31 May 2025 with evening and matinee performances.

Tickets from £20. Recommendation: 14+ parental discretion advised. Please note that this production contains some strong language and mild sexual references.