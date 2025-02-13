Euphoria Dance and Therapy Presents Cabaret 3: A Night of Singing, Dancing, and Entertainment for a Cause

Euphoria Dance and Therapy is proud to present Cabaret 3, a spectacular evening of singing, dancing, and unforgettable entertainment, all in support of an incredibly important cause: Sands, the stillbirth and neonatal death charity.

The 'Cabaret' events were the brain child of one of the owners or Euphoria Lydia Dickinson, and grew from a small fortnightly ladies showdance class of less than 10 ladies into a yearly show, now in its third year, and now includes nearly 30 ladies. Last years show raising £2500 for Prostate Cancer Uk.

The show will take place Saturday 15th March 2025 at Viva in Blackpool, and is the biggest yet. It promises to be an exciting showcase of ladies of different ages and backgrounds, combining the art of performance with a meaningful mission. Euphoria Dance and Therapy, known for its commitment to promoting mental health and emotional well-being through the power of movement and creative expression, has created a night that will not only entertain but also raise much-needed funds for Sands, a charity that provides support to families affected by the tragedy of stillbirth and neonatal death.

The Cabaret 3 event will feature a dynamic lineup of performances, with dance routines and vocal performances that are sure to leave audiences mesmerized. Whether you're a fan of musical theater, contemporary dance, or pop hits, there's something for everyone to enjoy. The evening will bring together talented local ladies, each contributing their time and energy to make this night a truly special experience.

But Cabaret 3 isn’t just about entertainment – it’s about making a difference. All proceeds from ticket sales, donations, and fundraising activities will go directly to Sands, which provides vital services for families coping with the heartbreak of losing a baby. The charity offers support through helplines, online forums, and in-person groups, helping parents navigate their grief while raising awareness of stillbirth and neonatal death.

Why Sands Matters

Sands is a charity that plays an essential role in supporting families during one of the most devastating times in their lives. It aims to reduce the number of stillbirths and neonatal deaths through research, awareness campaigns, and providing care and support to those who need it the most. By attending Cabaret 3, the community has an opportunity to contribute to this life-changing work, helping ensure that more families receive the support they deserve during their darkest moments.

To find out more about Euphoria Dance and Therapy and the classes they hold, you can check out their website https://euphoriadanceandtherapy.co.uk/.

You can get involved by purchasing tickets directly from Euphoria on 07860409259 or by supporting the cause via the following just giving link https://www.justgiving.com/page/euphoriadance-cabaret3?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL