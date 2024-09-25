Eternal Love announces three Blackpool Grand dates as part of UK tour

Steve Steinman’s epic new original rock musical Vampires Rock Eternal Love embarks on a new beginning - with its nationwide tour set to gross £2m, prior to its London debut. It plays Blackpool Grand for three nights, Thursday, February 20, to Saturday, February 22, 2025. Tickets for his brand-new production, the vampire-themed Eternal Love: The Musical, went on sale recently at the UK’s leading venues. It’s thought to be the first rock musical featuring an original score for 50 years. Tickets are available from the venue box office: blackpoolgrand.co.uk 01253 290190

Steinman – the Oldham-born, singer/producer/director/performer/actor and MD of Steve Steinman Productions – is to bring big, West End-scale touring theatre shows to the masses. Eternal Love: The Musical is the latest chapter in the Vampires Rock franchise, and features Steinman once again in the lead role of the charismatic but very funny vampire Baron Von Rockula. With his tongue firmly planted in his fang-filled cheek, Steinman describes his elevation to the heights of producer, director and performer of a sure-fire hit musical ‘a 35-year overnight success’. “The original Vampires Rock premiered 22 years ago, using the jukebox musical blueprint to become a regional theatre phenomenon,” says Steve. “Its sequel, Vampires Rock: Ghost Train, fills theatres throughout the country to this day.” The eagerly awaited, full-blown, pop rock musical Eternal Love opens its nationwide tour in January, 2025, and promises to take the Vampires Rock story to its next, successful chapter. Turning adversity to his advantage is the trademark of Steve’s career – the pandemic being the catalyst for Eternal Love: The Musical. “Lockdown forced Vampires Rock off of the road,” he says, “providing me with the opportunity to record two No1 hit albums with six consecutive No1 singles in the UK rock charts, beating the likes of the Rolling Stones to the top spot. “All the albums have exceptionally strong original material, which forms the backbone of the new musical’s score.” This includes a song gifted to Steve by none other than legendary songwriter John Parr, who penned the multi-award-winning song St Elmo’s Fire. Coupled with Steve’s fan base – a following most rock stars would envy – earned from years of constant touring, Steinman says he is more than ready for “the biggest gamble of my life”. “I would be so bold to say Eternal Love is the first musical to feature original rock compositions combined with an original storyline for 50 years,” he says, “since The Rocky Horror Show.” Starring alongside Steve is a full cast of amazing singers, dancers and musicians. Eternal Love is promised to be a truly special experience for theatre and rock fans alike. SHOW SYNOPSIS Vampires Rock: Eternal Love continues the story of the Vampire Baron, played by Steve Steinman, who is on a quest for eternal love. The show is set in a fantastical, dark world filled with vampires, where the Baron seeks his next bride. The narrative is often infused with humour, parodying classic vampire tropes, while also embracing the drama and romance associated with gothic horror.