Having played gigs alongside many stars, including Kenny Ball, Acker Bilk, Terry Lightfoot and George Melly, the band is renowned for its repertoire of New Orleans, Dixieland, Swing and Blues, as can be heard on their several recordings. And now the band are enjoying a new residency on Thursday afternoons at the Stocks and Shilling – in the former NatWest Bank premises on Market Place in Poulton.The Stompers will be playing at the new times of 2.30pm to 4.30pm rather than the more traditional evening performances and the Thursday afternoon sessions will be fund-raisers for Trinity Hospice. A spokesman said: “The musicians have a real affection for the music they play, and their enthusiasm and humour has helped to build up a big following of fans which, it is hoped will translate into much needed funds for Trinity Hospice.”