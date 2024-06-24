Enjoy an evening with the original fall guy in Blackpool
You do not want to miss this evening with the original fall guy, John Cheetham, hosted by the irrepressible Ray Coates, at The Bloomfield Club, Blackpool, on Thursday, July 11th, at 7:30 pm. John will talk about his autobiographical story " Fall Guy", a true account of how John was shot and left for dead by The Bulgarian Mafia.
John will discuss his thrilling, remarkable autobiographical story " Fall Guy", a true account of how John was shot and left for the dead by the Bulgarian Mafia during his time as an Estate Agent on The Fylde Coast.
Ray and his band will play music and soundtracks from the book. Special guests will sing, dance, and speak the spoken word and poetry, making for a thrilling and entertaining evening.
