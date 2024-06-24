Enjoy an evening with the original fall guy in Blackpool

By Bernice LeahyContributor
Published 24th Jun 2024, 13:15 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2024, 13:17 BST
You do not want to miss this evening with the original fall guy, John Cheetham, hosted by the irrepressible Ray Coates, at The Bloomfield Club, Blackpool, on Thursday, July 11th, at 7:30 pm. John will talk about his autobiographical story " Fall Guy", a true account of how John was shot and left for dead by The Bulgarian Mafia.

An Evening with John Cheetham, hosted by the irrepressible Ray Coates, will be held at The Bloomfield Club, Bloomfield Road, Blackpool, on Thursday, July 11th, starting at 7:30 p.m.

John will discuss his thrilling, remarkable autobiographical story " Fall Guy", a true account of how John was shot and left for the dead by the Bulgarian Mafia during his time as an Estate Agent on The Fylde Coast.

Ray and his band will play music and soundtracks from the book. Special guests will sing, dance, and speak the spoken word and poetry, making for a thrilling and entertaining evening.

An Evening with John Cheetham

To secure your tickets, which are £10 each, you can call the Bloomfield Club at 01253-344583 or email [email protected]

Signed copies of Fall Guy will be available to buy on the night.

To avoid disappointment, please pre-order your copy now by emailing John directly at the email address above.

