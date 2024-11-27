Elizabeth Gomm’s New Photography Exhibition: A Celebration of Life and Art

Blackpool is set to host another inspiring showcase by the talented photographer Elizabeth Gomm, whose latest exhibition, "This and That", opens on Monday, December 2, at 6:30 PM at Tea Amantes - Tearoom & Gallery. Running until January 5, 2025, the exhibition presents a new collection of Elizabeth’s work, capturing her unique perspective on the world. For those looking to take home a piece of her artistry, framed photographs will be available for purchase.

Elizabeth’s journey into photography began after a distinguished 44-year career as a newspaper reporter and feature writer. With the encouragement of her late partner, Mike Foster, a press photographer, she discovered her talent behind the camera. Mike first gifted her a bridge camera to photograph children in Kenya, helping to promote the Blackpool-founded charity Children of Watamu and its Happy House children’s home. Recognizing her growing skill, Mike later gifted her a DSLR camera, declaring that she was "getting good."

After Mike’s passing, photography became a source of comfort and a way for Elizabeth to connect with his memory. Her early work focused on capturing wildlife, particularly birds, in Blackpool’s Stanley Park. Over time, her portfolio expanded to include community events, animals, and the quiet beauty of everyday life—a diversity reflected in the title of her exhibition, "This and That".

Elizabeth’s contributions to the community extend beyond her art. She is the UK organiser for Children of Watamu and volunteers with a photography group at Blackpool’s New Langdale Centre, helping learning-disabled adults explore their creativity through photography.

Photo by Elizabeth Gomm.

This latest exhibition celebrates Elizabeth’s artistic evolution, with a fresh collection of images that highlight her ability to find beauty and meaning in the world around her. The opening night will be an opportunity for visitors to meet the artist, hear her story, and gain insight into her creative process.

Elizabeth’s work offers not just visual delight but also a heartfelt connection to the moments she captures. Whether you’re an art enthusiast or simply curious, this exhibition is not to be missed.