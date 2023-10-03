News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Shocking images show woman's head injury after attack outside hotel

Eddie Rawcliffe unveils first solo art show at The Solaris Centre

At just five years old, local artist Eddie Rawcliffe has opened his first solo exhibition at The Solaris Centre in Blackpool.
By Cheriece CarterContributor
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 13:47 BST
Artist Eddie Rawcliffe with some of his paintings, which are on display until October 31. Photo Cheriece CarterArtist Eddie Rawcliffe with some of his paintings, which are on display until October 31. Photo Cheriece Carter
Artist Eddie Rawcliffe with some of his paintings, which are on display until October 31. Photo Cheriece Carter

Superhero on Vacation is a month-long exhibition that provides a unique insight into Eddie’s world, and showcases his experimentation with a range of media. In his collection of paintings, drawings and photographs, Eddie explores the weird, the wild, and the wonderful.

Eddie said: “When I’m painting, it creates a magical world in my mind. I love making art with my Dad, because he teaches me loads of cool techniques. I’m excited for everyone to see what I’ve done!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The exhibition runs from Monday October 2 to Tuesday October 31 at The Solaris Centre, on New South Promenade (FY1 4RW). The gallery is open to the public Monday to Friday from 9am until 4pm. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

Related topics:Blackpool