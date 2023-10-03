Eddie Rawcliffe unveils first solo art show at The Solaris Centre

At just five years old, local artist Eddie Rawcliffe has opened his first solo exhibition at The Solaris Centre in Blackpool.

Artist Eddie Rawcliffe with some of his paintings, which are on display until October 31. Photo Cheriece Carter

Superhero on Vacation is a month-long exhibition that provides a unique insight into Eddie’s world, and showcases his experimentation with a range of media. In his collection of paintings, drawings and photographs, Eddie explores the weird, the wild, and the wonderful.

Eddie said: “When I’m painting, it creates a magical world in my mind. I love making art with my Dad, because he teaches me loads of cool techniques. I’m excited for everyone to see what I’ve done!”

