Easter egg appeal for children's hospice

T.H.Fenton Funeral Directors Calls on Community to Support Annual Easter Egg Appeal for Brian House Children's Hospice.

T.H.Fenton, based in Cleveleys and part of the Dignity network, is reaching out to the local community to support their annual Easter Egg appeal in aid of Brian House.

For several years, T.H.Fenton has hosted this heartfelt initiative, aiming to spread joy and support those in need within the local area.

This year, they are calling on businesses, organisations, community groups, and local residents to donate Easter Eggs or other chocolate gifts, with all donations to be delivered to Brian House in time for Easter.

Paul Beckett Business Leader at T.H.Fenton, shared:

“We’re hoping the local community will come together to help make Easter a little brighter for the children and families supported by Brian House.

“Dignity colleagues across the country are working hard to bring smiles to the faces of those who may not have expected an Easter Egg this year, and we’re excited to do the same for families in our local community.”

The donations will go directly to Brian House, ensuring that Easter is a little sweeter for children and families navigating difficult times. Donations can be dropped off T.H.Fenton, 27-28 Rossall Road, Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 1DX, Monday to Friday between 9.00am and 5.00pm, until 16th April.

For more information about T.H.Fenton and the Easter Egg appeal, please contact -1253 852383 or visit: dignityfunerals.co.uk