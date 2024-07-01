Disney High School Musical on stage at Lowther Pavilion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This popular 2006 Teen musical is experiencing a resurgence amongst a new generation of fans following the success of the current Disney Plus series of High School Musical.

The Senior Musical Theatre class at NW1 Theatre School have jumped at the chance to bring it to life this week.

Director Chris Campbell has used projection scenery at the back of the stage to great effect with 2 staircases at each side giving the high school bleachers effect and ensuring that scene changes were quick and efficient and that the students had plenty of room to perform. This was complimented well by the lighting.

Grace Hird’s slick choreography was a lovely homage to the original, while containing her own touches and was well executed especially in ‘get your head in the game’ with the basketball props.

The costumes (Lynda Clarkson and Lore Walsh) kept to the classic red and white theme from the movie and this kept the stage really bright and colourful throughout.

Sam Thomas as MD had obviously spent a lot of time on the harmonies especially in the group and duet numbers. It was good to hear a young group holding onto harmony lines throughout and allowing each one to be heard.

Johnnie Rae as Sports mad Troy and Sophie Benson as Gabriella demonstrated this perfectly in their duets. Sophie’s voice had a really mature tone and quality in the singing.

Sharpay (Emma Lunio) and Ryan (Marshall Dean) were a great double act as the trouble-making twins and brought out the comedy. Emma’s one-liners were well delivered and Marshall’s diction in speaking and singing is excellent.

Gabriella Hickson as the eccentric Ms Darbus and Amelia Atkinson as a tough Coach Bolton played the adults well which is never an easy job in a youth group.

Chad (Oliver Healey) and Taylor (Gemma Swaffield) provided a sweet second love story, Kelsi (Megan Ashworth) did a great job on the piano and Zeke (Adam Swaffield) was a cute love struck chef.

Lottie Bowler brought great energy to announcer Jack Scott and kept the story moving between scenes.

This group are lucky to have great behind the scenes support so a shout out to all the chaperones who give up their time and Emma Campbell for producing a fantastic ‘year book’ programme.