Diamonds on the water
The Fylde Coast is preparing to be invaded by droves of holidaymakers in the next few weeks,hopeful that the recent ban on swimming will be lifted in time.
With the recent boom in attendance at this year's Lytham Festival which hosted big names such as Lionel Ritchie,Sting and Motley Crew, the demand for live music has never been greater.
This Summer sees the relatively smaller St Annes Festival carry on where Lytham left off where you'll witness The Water Diamonds amongst others on the pavilion cafe stage in Ashton Park which hosts original bands along with the bigger park stage hosting tribute and cover bands
Since 2005 The Water Diamonds have been polishing their rough diamond status into shiny stones with influences going back to 1960s psychedelia and pop art right through the 70s 80s and 90s to the present day.
The line up consists of:
Steve Seddon - Guitar Vocals
Mark Howarth - Bass
Dave Layton - Drums
If you can't get down to St Annes over the August Bank Holiday then there's always the Bandstand in Blackpools Stanley Park on Sunday Septtember 17 where they'll be strutting with other acts at "Mr Mels Big Chill"