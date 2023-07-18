Diamonds on the water

The Fylde Coast is preparing to be invaded by droves of holidaymakers in the next few weeks,hopeful that the recent ban on swimming will be lifted in time.

With the recent boom in attendance at this year's Lytham Festival which hosted big names such as Lionel Ritchie,Sting and Motley Crew, the demand for live music has never been greater.

This Summer sees the relatively smaller St Annes Festival carry on where Lytham left off where you'll witness The Water Diamonds amongst others on the pavilion cafe stage in Ashton Park which hosts original bands along with the bigger park stage hosting tribute and cover bands

The Water Diamonds

Since 2005 The Water Diamonds have been polishing their rough diamond status into shiny stones with influences going back to 1960s psychedelia and pop art right through the 70s 80s and 90s to the present day.

The line up consists of:

Steve Seddon - Guitar Vocals

Mark Howarth - Bass

Dave Layton - Drums