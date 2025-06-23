Dare to dream - A Disney musical revue CRE8IV Little Theatre
The original story follows the first day in training of a group of ‘imagineers’ who are being taught the values and requirements for the job of working for Disney. In the process, they are all learning that it’s ok to have your own dreams and follow them.
The show has been choreographed, directed and produced by the Disney loving sisters: Nikita, Phoebe and Sophie Coulon and they have ensured that every person on the stage had a chance to shine.
I loved the way that every performer was miked up so that even if they had just one line to say or one phrase to sing it was clearly heard.
The set was a simple full stage with Toy blocks spelling ‘Dream’ which were cleverly used throughout to create performing spaces and colour was provided by the bright matching T-shirts worn by the cast.
The songs ranged from the original classic Snow White with right up to date numbers from Encanto.
Harmonies shone through in both the full chorus and solo numbers and the backing tracks provided a well-balanced accompaniment.
At the end of the day, they all passed so congratulations to new imagineers: Charlotte and Evie Abberley, Jacob Andjelic, Theo Bardhaj, Lucie Bradley, Amelie Cocker, Georgie, Kyle and Thea Cooper, Joseph Devere, Willow Febland-Hickman, Joseph Flanagan, Lucy Fowler, Toby Gilmore, Emily Goodson, Ava Green, Olivia Heslop, Alfie and Brodie Holmes, Jorgie Lamb, Darcy Lees, Maisie looker, Sam Marlow-Wrigley, Emmy McGillivray, Beatrice and Evie Smith and Amelia Wilkinson. You all followed the Disney Motto:
First, think, Second believe, Third dream and finally, Dare!