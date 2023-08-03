Dance and have a selfie with strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood

Theatre-lovers, Strictly Come Dancing lovers and fitness fans alike can attend one-of-a-kind fitness class and have the chance to meet and have their photo taken with Craig Revel-Horwood.

Saturday September 9- 10:30-11:30am - suitable for all abilities. Tickets are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis.

In 2018, theatre-trained tutor Danella Mercati combined her love of Broadway with a passion for fitness to launch ChiChi Fit.

Dance with Craig Revel Horwood in Blackpool

Since then, musical theatre lovers of all ages and backgrounds have been taking part in classes all over the world.

Now, to celebrate new superstar ambassador Craig Revel-Horwood, ChiChi Fit will be touring the country in line with the Strictly judge’s tour of ‘Annie the Musical’.

ChiChi Fit provides a unique opportunity to get fit while dancing to your favourite showtunes.

It’s made up of a fun-loving, theatre-mad community that offers incredible inclusivity.

ChiChi Fit- Musical Theatre Masterclass

With 'ChiChi Kids' for children, 'ChiChi Encore' for older adults, and 'ChiChi Chair' for those unable to stand for long periods, anyone can get involved with the programme.

“A ChiChi Fit class offers so much more than just a physical fitness workout. It’s just as good for your mind. The songs from Broadway's best musicals take you on an exciting and emotive journey to feel happier and healthier with a little more sparkle. Our mission is to reach more and more people with this fun and fabulous showbiz workout.”

With a specially tailored training programme, ChiChi Fit is also always on the lookout for new instructors to spread the joy of musical theatre fitness.