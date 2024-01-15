Critically acclaimed plays 'Tales from Paradise Heights' coming to Blackpool Grand Studio Theatre

Is there a theatre creative at the moment working harder than Joe O’Byrne? The award winning Bolton playwright, creator of the The Haunting of Blaine Manor which thrilled audiences at Blackpool Grand last summer, is bringing his critically acclaimed series Tales from Paradise Heights to Blackpool, that's all five plays, starting in February with The Bench: A Tale from Paradise Heights.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tales from Paradise Heights are a series of separate but connected tales, all set in the heart of a crumbling urban community, a shattered, shuttered forgotten town. They’ve been called a chronicle of broken Britain and a Canterbury Tales for today. They have been termed 'Stephen King meets Jimmy McGovern meets Joe O'Byrne'.

It’s a place where the mean and moody streets whisper secrets, and where between the crumbling walls and stripped out shells these people call home you will find comedy, tragedy, heart, soul and humanity. You can jump on board with these separate plays at any point, watch them in any order but when you see more than one you see the connections between them. There’s enough thrills in each to make you want to see the other tales.

But there’s something else...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bench: A Tale from Paradise Heights. Photo: Darren McGinn

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s something strange here, a darkness nibbling at the edges, a place where the urban meets the supernatural, a community shrouded in ghostly noir. There’s an angel flitting through the tales, she used to live here, and there’s at least one ghost. There’s a cyclops doorman, a feared Frankenstein of a man, he’ll tell you the tale of the eye that died over a whiskey ’n' dry — he’s a Beast who finds his Beauty, and a whole lot of trouble. Look closely for an angel of death and oh yes...a stolen baby in a jar, the twin sister of...really, there are so many real but ‘magically or tragically touched’ characters that we have to stop there, we’d stray into spoiler territory.

Blackpool Grand have already signed up for all five plays in the series on the strength of the reviews and hearing how the series is fast gathering an army of fans. The tour reception for The Bench: A Tale from Paradise Heights and Diane’s Deli: A Tale from Paradise Heights (the first two productions rolled out)has been phenomenal with audiences applauding between the scenes and standing ovations at the end.

What better for theatres than audiences that want to return for more, and have more well reviewed plays all from the same playwright and same urban and supernatural community waiting for them? Come and see why reviewers are calling Joe O'Byrne the Salford Scorsese, The Manchester Scorsese and the new Jimmy McGovern. Tales from Paradise Heights is an exteraordinary series of plays of that there is no doubt, but it's also a TV series waiting to happen.

Below are the dates the shows are playing Blackpool Grand Studio:

Diane's Deli: A Tale from Paradise Heights. Photo: Darren McGinn

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bench: A Tale from Paradise Heights - 17th, 18th and 19th of February

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diane's Deli: A Tale from Paradise Heighs - 4th, 5th and 6th of April

Strawberry Jack: A Tale from Paradise Heights - 31st May, 1st June and 2nd June

I'm Frank Morgan - RewiRED: A Tale from Paradise Heights - 25th, 26th and 27th of July

Rank: A Tale from Paradise Heights - 23rd, 24th and 25th of October

More information on the shows here, see you at Blackpool Grand Studio!