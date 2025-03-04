CRE8IV Theatre Co. Invite You To Join the Cast of Rock of Ages

Are you ready to rock? CRE8IV Theatre Co. have just announced their exciting new production, the electrifying jukebox musical Rock of Ages and are looking for triple threat performers aged 16+ to be part of the cast. CRE8IV are inviting anyone interested to join them for a read-through workshop at CRE8IV Little Theatre, Thornton this Thursday 6th March at 7pm.

The smash hit comedy musical Rock of Ages will be performed at CRE8IV Little Theatre, Thornton from 27th to 30th August 2025. Rehearsals will take place on Thursdays from 7-10pm, plus some principle work on Tuesday evenings.

Rock of Ages is a high-energy, comedic jukebox musical that plunges audiences into the heart of the 1980s rock scene on Hollywood's Sunset Strip. It’s packed with 25 classic rock anthems by Bon Jovi, Journey and Whitesnake. Set in 1987, the story centres around aspiring rock star Drew and small-town dreamer Sherrie, whose romance blossoms amidst the vibrant, chaotic world of the legendary club the Bourbon Room. The show was made into a hit movie in 2012 starring Tom Cruise.

Don’t miss your opportunity to be part of the award-winning theatre company whose recent sell out productions include: School of Rock, SIX and The Sound of Musical.

For more information get in touch with CRE8IV Theatre Co…

