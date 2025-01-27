CRE8IV Theatre Co. Bring the Magic of "The Sound of Music" to the Stage
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This timeless classic tells the heartwarming story of Maria, a spirited young woman who becomes a governess to the seven children of the stern Captain von Trapp. Through music, laughter, and love, Maria helps to thaw the Captain's cold heart and brings joy back into the lives of the children.
Featuring a score of unforgettable songs, including "My Favorite Things," "Edelweiss," and "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "The Sound of Music" is a truly enchanting experience for audiences of all ages.
CRE8IV Theatre Co. is thrilled to bring this beloved musical to local audiences, with such an extraordinarily talented cast.
12-15TH February 2025. Two shows daily at 2.30 and 7.30pm
CRE8IV Little Theatre, Fleetwood Road North, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 3SZ.
Tickets from £15. Group discounts.
BOOK TICKETS:
Follow CRE8IV Theatre Co. on Facebook: