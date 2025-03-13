Crafty Vintage EasterWweekender
Set in a picturesque countryside escape, it’s the perfect outing for the entire family! Shop 'til you drop, enjoy delicious street food and sweet treats, sip on handcrafted drinks, and uncover unique handmade treasures, bespoke gifts, and vintage finds.
There’s something for everyone, with a free kids' crafty corner, captivating story time and live music to keep the atmosphere buzzing with fun and excitement.
Special guests and surprises await, so be sure to join us for a weekend of joy, laughter, and fantastic family-friendly entertainment.
Conveniently located just 15 minutes from Lytham, between Ribby Hall and Wrea Green Village, it's the perfect destination for a day of relaxation, shopping, and celebration. Don’t miss out on making memories that will last a lifetime!
This event is free, however we do advise to obtain advance free tickets to ensure entry at the time you would like. NB Priority is given to ticket holders at peak times.
Free tickets and info: https://www.craftyvintage.com/blackburns-farm-easter-weekender