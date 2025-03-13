Crafty Vintage EasterWweekender

Celebrate Easter in style with Crafty Vintage and create lasting memories with your loved ones. Whether you’re hunting for the perfect gift, sampling delicious treats, or soaking up the live music, the Crafty Vintage Easter Weekender is not to be missed!

Set in a picturesque countryside escape, it’s the perfect outing for the entire family! Shop 'til you drop, enjoy delicious street food and sweet treats, sip on handcrafted drinks, and uncover unique handmade treasures, bespoke gifts, and vintage finds.

There’s something for everyone, with a free kids' crafty corner, captivating story time and live music to keep the atmosphere buzzing with fun and excitement.

Special guests and surprises await, so be sure to join us for a weekend of joy, laughter, and fantastic family-friendly entertainment.

Blackburns Farm Wrea Green

Conveniently located just 15 minutes from Lytham, between Ribby Hall and Wrea Green Village, it's the perfect destination for a day of relaxation, shopping, and celebration. Don’t miss out on making memories that will last a lifetime!

This event is free, however we do advise to obtain advance free tickets to ensure entry at the time you would like. NB Priority is given to ticket holders at peak times.

Free tickets and info: https://www.craftyvintage.com/blackburns-farm-easter-weekender