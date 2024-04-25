Comedic version of iconic horror movie to perform in Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lowther Pavilion is the home of Young Frankenstein, courtesy of Junction 4 Productions.

Based on the 1974 film of the same name, it is a comedic version of the classic horror movies. Frederick Frankenstein is trying to distance himself from the family name but after visiting the ancestral home in Transylvania, which he has inherited, he is persuaded to reproduce his grandfather’s experiment with hilarious consequences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Director Mykey Young has once again assembled a talented cast to take on the challenge of this show. The gothic style scenery (built in house), period costume and the well thought out lighting plot set the scene perfectly. I particularly like the way that Mykey even punctuates certain notes in the score with lighting cues – it creates great dramatic effect.

The 9 piece Orchestra, under the baton of George Baldwin, complimented the cast perfectly. It was great to hear an actual violin (played by Helen Andrews) as this really enhanced the sound produced.

The choreography from Di Barron was slick and well-rehearsed and really came into its own during ‘putting on the Ritz’ which was a fantastic tap number.

Chris Sandiford (Inspector Kemp) and Daltrey Wrigley as the Hermit relished the chance to play these well-written character parts and Lucy McGough portrayed a sweet voiced Inga to a tee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shannen Emms was in her element as the apparently cold Elizabeth and her renditions of both her songs, especially ‘Deep Love’ showed her comedy skill.

Praise must go to Bernard Kennedy as the monster for being able to show such a variety of emotions by only using grunts and sounds – well done!

Frazer Mundy was given a chance to show all his physical skills in an energetic portrayal of Igor and Claire Gaskell was superb as Frau Blucher, maintaining her character and stance throughout each scene and every song. He Vas My Boyfriend was excellent.

As Frederick Frankenstein, Dan Hudson was perfectly cast. He was hardly off the stage and fully embodied his role, bringing out all the comedy. His excellent diction, particularly in the songs ensured that every word was understood.

The enthusiastic ensemble ensure that you are ‘Welcomed to Transylvania’