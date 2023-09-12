Come and join in the celebrations at the open day at Little Thornton Community Hub at St John's

The thriving community of Little Thornton has beaten all the odds by fund raising during Covid and transforming their old church hall into a modern energy efficient facility.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new lounge, kitchens, toilets and transformed hall are now available for all to use and on Saturday September 23 there will be an official Open Day to celebrate all that has been achieved.

Throughout the day there are opportunities to watch or join in with some of the activities that already happen there including: Pilates, ballroom dancing, table tennis, latino aerobics and chair exercise. There are also demonstrations and information points relating to Uniformed Organisations for children and young people and other events that already occur in the hall or lounge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specific activities for children to join in with are from 11am - 1pm, and there will be oppotunities to sing with a choir or make music after 1.30pm.

The new lounge at St John's Community Hub

The church will be hosting an archive exhibition as part of its Diamond Jubilee Celebrations and anyone with photos or information relating to events or Rose Queens will be welcome.

There is a huge team of volunteers who have helped to make the Community Hub such a success but their fund raising hasn't finished yet.

Everyone is invited to come and celebrate the success and to see just what can be achieved when a community decides to come together.