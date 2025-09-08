Classic 80s show rocks CRE8IV Little Theatre

Rock of Ages review

With big hair and big personalities, CRE8IV Theatre Co has brought this fun, hit-filled musical to CRE8IV Little Theatre in Thornton. Set in the late 1980s on the Sunset Strip, it follows a story of young love and dreams intertwined with saving a popular music bar from the threat of demolition.

Director Chris Higgins has assembled a hugely talented cast for this production. The set included an on-stage band which really added to the creation of the club atmosphere, a permanent bar area and even a toilet on stage!

The lynchpin of this show is creating the right sound for the 1980s music and under the direction of MD Michael Mayor, the five-piece band were excellent. Great guitar solos and perfect accompaniment to the mixture of anthems and ballads were provided.

The cast had obviously had great fun recreating authentic costumes and hair for this well-loved era and the lighting, particularly in the club scenes, worked really well.

Dancers Bo and Izzy Duffy, Sophie Parker, Nyah Lilly Corbett and Claire Higgins (who also choreographed and assisted with direction) provided slick movement and sharp well-rehearsed harmonies.

Emily Winston reveled in the chance to bring all the comedy out in her portrayal of Regina and her partnership with Taylor Cheeseman as Franz (with a superb accent) was first-rate.

A smoky voiced Maurice Mallone was perfect as aging rocker Dennis Dupree and Paul Robinson as Stacee Jaxx was having the time of his life as he slithered and strutted across the stage.

Chris Higgins as Lonny showed all his experience by maintaining a wonderful cheeky rapport with the audience throughout and this was backed up by a strong vocal performance.

This musical only works if you have powerful singers and this group had this in spades.

Chloe Haley was vocally outstanding as Justice showing power and pathos in equal measures.

Rowan Keane as Drew and Evie Hill as Sherrie were perfectly matched and had great chemistry as the main love story. Rowan’s singing talent was showcased perfectly, particularly his top range in his array of ballads and rock numbers and this was matched by the stunning vocal performance and scope of Evie.

If you love 80s rock nostalgia, then this is definitely the show for you!